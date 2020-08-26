Man faces child porn charges

A Steuben County man is charged with dissemination and possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police searched Zachary Fifer's home in the 1000 block of West County Road 500 South in Pleasant Lake and made an arrest Monday. Police said they were acting on a tip.

Fifer, 24, is charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography, state police said.

Fifer was being held in Steuben County Jail.

Police said anyone with information about crimes against children should contact authorities or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.missingkids.com/cybertipline.

Auburn man critical after single-car crash

An Auburn man was hospitaized in critical condition after crashing his car into a tree, police said.

Indiana State Police were called to the 400 block of County Road 68 in DeKalb County about 6 p.m. Monday. They found Steven Lemmon, 58, with serious injuries from the crash.

State police believe Lemmon was driving east on County Road 68 and for an unknown reason went off the road, hitting a tree. There was no indication of braking or evasive action before impact, police said.

Lemmon was wearing a seat belt, and air bags were deployed. Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation, authorities said.

7 snakes rescued from fire at Nuttman home

Fort Wayne firefighters rescued seven snakes from a burning home Tuesday morning at 1013 Nuttman Ave.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home just after 7 a.m.

The fire department said the resident had escaped the flames that were coming from the bedroom on the second floor.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in 11 minutes. The seven snakes inside the home survived, the fire department said.

The fire was electrical in nature. The home received minor fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage, the department said.