1 dead, 2 hurt in pickup, semi crash on Toll Road

One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County.

State police at Fort Wayne said a pickup traveling west on the Toll Road crashed into the rear of a semi that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway at the 115-mile-marker.

A passenger in the pickup died at the scene, police said. They said the driver of the pickup was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital; the driver's medical condition is unknown. The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital, police said.

The westbound lanes of the Toll Road were shut down, with traffic detoured at the Howe exit.

Man hurt badly in Tuesday shooting

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they were called about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 2700 block of Hoagland Avenue and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital where his condition was downgraded to life-threatening, police said.

Some witnesses said they heard several gunshots and saw a possible suspect leaving the area on foot, police said. Other witnesses said they saw the person get into a vehicle after leaving the victim on the ground.

2 hurt in crash with motorcycle

Two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle crash near Washington Center Road and LeSteele Boulevard.

Officers were called at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday and found a man and a woman lying on the ground. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Once at the hospital, however, the woman's condition was downgraded to life-threatening.

Police said an initial investigation indicates the pair were on a motorcycle heading west on Washington Center when a car heading east turned north at LeSteele, leading to the crash.