Board considers spending Electric Works money for other purposes

The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board today began considering how it might repurpose millions pledged to the Electric Works project now that its development agreement with Fort Wayne has ended.

The CIB previously committed a $2-million loan for environmental remediation to the site along the west side of Broadway south of downtown. The CIB also pledged $42 million to the $270-million redevelopment project to be paid over several years from revenues from food and beverage taxes administered by the board.

Board member Ben Eisbart suggested the board could reallocate some of the $42 million to a faster payoff of a $3.3-million pledge to the NewAllen Alliance. That group secured a state Stellar Comunities grant for revitalization projects in New Haven and rural communities eastern Allen County.

No vote was taken, but James Cook, board president, said he thought that could be "a good idea."

Asked after the meeting about the $2-million commitment to Electric Works, Cook said he was unsure as to its status. He said the pledge was being administered by the Downtown Development Trust, and he did not know if the money had been spent or if loan was forgivable under the circumstances of the cancellation..

rsalter@jg.net