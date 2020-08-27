Father, son part of crew killed in manhole

A father and son were among three men killed in an accident in Columbia City.

Jason R. Ball, 48, and Bronson Ball, 21, both of Columbia City, were part of a crew working about 9 a.m. Tuesday on a sewer project on Main Street when they and Douglas M. Kramer, 43, of Fort Wayne were trapped inside a manhole about 20 feet below ground.

Each of the men died from “asphyxia due to hypoxic environment and subsequent drowning,” Whitley County Coroner Randy Dellinger said Wednesday.

Hypoxia refers to a deficiency of oxygen, and a statement from Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said there was about 5 feet of water inside the manhole.

The deaths were ruled accidental.

The men were employees of Crosby Excavating, a Fort Wayne contractor hired by Columbia City officials to help complete a $10.6 million project to upgrade the city's sewer system.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct a safety compliance inspection that could take 90 days to complete.

An inspection last year revealed four violations by Crosby Excavating that were deemed serious, and IOSHA spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said details were not available Wednesday.

She said inspections were conducted in 2011, 2014 and 2017, but the agency did not issue safety orders in those cases.

Emergency crews including the Fort Wayne Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team were called Tuesday morning to 464 S. Main St., where the men were trapped.

Each worker was declared dead at the scene.

“The city of Columbia City extends our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a utility accident (Tuesday),” Daniel said in a statement.

