Suspect in motel shooting death arrested

A tip from the public that someone with a murder warrant was inside a home on Wells Street led to the arrest of a man wanted for the Aug. 9 shooting death of Angel May Carter.

Fort Wayne police detectives arrested Thomas Jackson around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a traffic stop after he left a home in the 2400 block of Wells Street, just north of State Boulevard.

Jackson, 40, was taken to the detective bureau at police headquarters. He was charged with murder, according to Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of the Fort Wayne Police Department's homicide division.

Michael Carter, Angel May Carter’s father, said Thursday he was "very glad he has been caught, but (there’s) a long way to go for justice. I just laid my baby girl to rest Tuesday."

Angel May Carter, 19, was shot to death about 4 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Rodeway Inn. Police said they found Carter lying outside a motel room she shared with Jackson. She died at the scene.

Thursday, the home at 2404 Wells was placed under police surveillance as officers watched Jackson enter and exit the side door of the house, Hughes said.

"It (the arrest) happened really fast," Hughes said. "We did a lot of surveillance and saw him coming and going."

After Jackson left the home, several people were inside, including one who had an arrest warrant. The occupants exited the home except for the one with the warrant, Hughes said.

Police used a flash bang device to clear the home. Crime scene detectives then started an on-site investigation for evidence that could be connected to Carter’s death, police said.

The police department's vice and narcotics detectives, the SWAT team, homicide detectives and U.S. Marshals were involved in the effort, Hughes said.

