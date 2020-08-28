7 facing federal drug, firearm charges

Seven people accused of distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout Fort Wayne are facing federal drug and firearm charges, and as of Thursday night, six were booked into the Allen County Jail.

Frederick Morgan Sr., 63; Frederick Morgan II, 41; Monica Duvalon, 31; Larry Lamb, 39; Sarah Waltz, 39; Eddie Knox, no age available; and James Russell Jr., 54, were named in a 19-count federal indictment released Thursday by Thomas L. Kirsch II, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

The charges stem from alleged activity between May 6, 2019, and Aug. 26 of this year, the release said.

Those at the Allen County Jail are on a federal hold, a jail spokesman said.

“Today's drug and gun charges allege that many highly addictive controlled substances were flooding the streets of northern Indiana, which increases the propensity for violence, particularly when firearms are present,” Kirsch said in the release.

Law enforcement said the drugs seized included 50 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl, a drug 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin.

The two Morgans and Knox were charged with using a home at 2508 Castle Drive, on the city's southeast side, as a distribution center for the drugs.

Lamb received a charge for possession of a firearm to traffic drugs and providing a firearm to a felon, the release said.

Kristen de Tineo, special agent in charge with the Chicago Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said her office worked closely with state, local and federal partners.

The joint investigation by ATF and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, Indiana State Police, Allen County Sheriff's Department, Allen County Drug Task Force, Adams County sheriff's office, Huntington Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Fort Wayne Police Department, the release said.

jduffy@jg.net