3 get out of home damaged in blaze

Two adults and a child escaped a fire in the attic of their home early Friday, which caused moderate damage to the attic, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of North Seminole Circle about 8:25 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the attic of the two-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

The fire, which was believed to be electrical in origin, was controlled within 13 minutes. Fort Wayne police, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, NIPSCO and American Electric Power assisted at the scene, the fire department said.

Warsaw man, 49, ID'd as crash victim

A Warsaw man who died Thursday in a Kosciusko County crash was identified Friday.

State police at Bremen said Aaron Ross, 49, was driving south on Old Indiana 15 near Kosciusko County Road 1300 North about 1:30 p.m. when his car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Jeep driven north by Lindsay Senders, 34, of Warsaw.

Ross died at the scene. Sanders was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries.

State police were assisted by the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department, Milford and Syracuse police, Milford Fire and EMS and Lutheran EMS.