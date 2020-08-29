Local pastor commemorates King's words

The Rev. Bill McGill has been giving life to the words of Martin Luther King Jr. wherever he's wanted and needed.

“I can't remember in my adult life when I've not been doing it,” the 64-year-old McGill, pastor of the Imani Baptist Temple in Fort Wayne, said.

Friday evening, he marked the 57th anniversary of King's “I Have a Dream” speech with a recitation delivered at Embassy Theatre downtown to a virtual audience who livestreamed it from the Embassy's website.

When he was not speaking, McGill wore his mask, and the few others, onstage or off, did the same. Taking this precaution honored King, he said.

“I will not have an event that puts people's health at risk. If Dr. King were alive during COVID, he would be live-streaming events,” McGill said.

The 30-minute event commemorating King's 1963 oration at the Mall in Washington, D.C., that inspired generations of civil rights activists, featured music from Heartland Sings, who performed the Black National Anthem, “Precious Blood” and “We Shall Overcome,” among others.

Jaki Schreier, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne, also spoke, comparing the struggles of Blacks and Jews against bigotry.

“The Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP have joined forces to educate our politicians and the public about the rise in prejudice, in order to 'allow our communication to lock arms and stand together against bigotry and against those who seek to distract and divide us,'” Schreier said from a prepared text.

King had a special relationship with Rabbi Abrham Joshua Heschel, who marched with King during the 1965 march for voting rights, Schreier said.

As McGill and Schreier spoke, young Fort Wayne protesters who drove to Washington, D.C., were participating in the March on Washington, meant to rekindle the spirit and intensity of the 1963 march and speech.

Facebook posts exhibited the excitement of Tori Hardy, a photo of Brittiane Jones, who goes by Minny Jackson, standing next to Martin Luther King III, and a brief glimpse of Olivia Hope Samuels on CNN.

“The next generation of activists, what they are going to have to do, is focus on real community preservation,” McGill said.

