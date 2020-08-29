Man, 25, victim in latest homicide

A 25-year-old man found dead on Fort Wayne's northeast side early Friday was identified as Allen County's 33rd homicide victim this year.

Justin Cedrick Dawson was found in 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive in The Summit apartment complex near Parnell Avenue after a caller reported hearing five shots at 4:10 a.m. Friday, according to Fort Wayne police.

The county coroner's office said Dawson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Summit is the same apartment complex where Javon Burnett, 26, was shot to death Easter morning in 2018. Tyrion McNair was convicted and sentenced in February 2019 to 65 years in prison in Burnett's death.

In September 2014, Dawson was ordered to serve 12 years of a 15-year sentence in prison with two years' probation for his participation in a group beating in November 2013 that left James “JJ” Oldham with a broken nose, fractured sternum, a brain bleed and bruises all over his body.

Dawson, who was 19 at sentencing, was identified as the one who most likely pistol-whipped the victim in settling a score. Dawson was released from prison this year, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Under sentencing guidelines at the time, inmates could receive one day of credit for each day served with good behavior, potentially cutting their sentences in half.

At sentencing, Dawson told Judge Fran Gull, “This is not the life I want. I am going to make a change.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

jduffy@jg.net