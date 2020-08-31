Family seeks help to ID shooter

Roger Varner has had nothing but praise for Fort Wayne, his home for about six years.

The 56-year-old AEP project engineer apparently still has the same love for his adopted hometown, even after he was shot five times Tuesday night on Hoagland Avenue near West Pontiac Street. Recovery will be long from the apparently random shooting that injured his limbs and internal organs, his sister Robin Varner Spille said.

Varner didn't know the shooter, nor did the friend he was visiting as they stood outside the friend's house.

The assailant – a tall, thin Black man with a ponytail and wearing an unusual hat – pointed the gun at both of them, but Varner was the only one hit, Spille said.

Spille started a Crime Tips GoFundMe page to raise money for a reward while the Fort Wayne Police Department's homicide unit searches for the shooter. She believes someone in the neighborhood knows the identity of the shooter.

“The man was waving the gun at both of them,” Spille said. “It was clear he intended to kill both of them. There was no argument, no reason whatsoever for the altercation. His friend offered him his phone and wallet. He wanted to harm them.”

According to the FWPD log, police were called at 9:04 p.m. to a disturbance at that location. The shooting occurred before that call. Adults and children were outside but quickly disappeared when the shooting started, Spille said.

After the shooter fled – either by foot or meeting up with someone driving a vehicle – people called 911, she said. Varner was standing by his car talking to his friend when he was shot, Spille said.

“They had to rush him into the (emergency room) that night and do exploratory surgery to check his organs. Several of them were hit but repaired, several of the bullets went through him and caused severe injuries,” said Spille, who lives in central Indiana.

Spille said Varner called her from the ER.

“It was a very brief call that he'd been shot and that he loved me at 10 p.m. at night. It was a fiasco. We didn't know what condition he was in,” Spille said.

Her brother is “the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back. That's the disturbing part, there was no altercation, nothing at all ensued this to happen, zero. It was like they targeted him and his friend,” Spille said.

“The shooter was seen talking to someone else as if he knew them. We believe people in the neighborhood do know him but are afraid to come forward,” she said.

Spille's husband, Jeff Spille, said they are certain he can be identified.

“We just need someone to come forward,” Jeff Spille said. “It's time for people to do something good. Please help us get a bad man off the streets. You may be next.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

