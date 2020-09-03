5 sought for questioning in slaying

Fort Wayne police are looking for five people they consider persons of interest in a fatal shooting early Wednesday on the city's northeast side.

Officers were called at 1:34 a.m. to the Quick Stop, 3024 E. State Blvd., near Hobson Road, where they found Stephon T. Holland, 22, dead. The Allen County coroner's office said Holland was shot in the chest.

Holland is the 34th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Police said the shooting likely involved an altercation between Holland and several others in the entryway of the convenience store.

The people ran east after the shooting, police said. No arrests were announced by police Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne police detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

