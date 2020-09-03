Race conversations aiming to open minds

When Deborah Wolf first heard the words “white privilege,” she was offended.

“I realized I am” the beneficiary of white privilege, she said, after she read a book explaining it.

Wolf was one of about 50 people who gathered at Lakeside Park on Wednesday evening for Sacred Conversations on Race, created by the Rev. Dr. Anne Epling, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, and the Rev. Misty-Dawn Shelly, minister at Universalist Unitarian Church, both in Fort Wayne.

Members of six congregations met under one of the park's pavilions to “provide a space for the participants to find new ways of viewing themselves and dispelling lies told about and to them (about race).”

A short video called “Race Roundtable” started conversations that took place in small groups, folding chairs opened on the park lawn.

It was in this discussion – led by Kimberly Koczan-Flory, pastor at Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren and regional coordinator for the Poor People's Campaign – that Wolf, a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, described her revelation.

Kathy Beatty, a member of First Presbyterian, found that the white people in the video did more of the interrupting than Black people. She suggested that in these discussions, people should “stop talking and listen, try to understand and relate to what the other person is saying.”

Jim Reeder, a member of Universalist Unitarian, felt that people in the video were “defensive and were hiding behind their structures,” be it the Bible or the police. One of the video speakers was a police officer.

Shelly said that after protests following recent police shootings of George Floyd and Jacob Blake, a group of colleagues discussed what “we might be able to offer to a variety of congregations.”

The goal is to “come out with action,” Epling said.

Other churches represented Wednesday were Plymouth Congregational Church and Unity of Fort Wayne Spiritual Center.

The sessions at Lakeside Park are being held Wednesday evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 23. Next week, participants will delve into the concept of white privilege that will reveal “many forms of racial discrimination,” according to a leaflet distributed at the session.

