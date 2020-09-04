Death in Whitley jail being investigated

Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Fort Wayne woman at the Whitley County Jail.

Tia Lynn Meyers, 32, a mother of four, was found unresponsive in her isolated holding cell at 7 a.m. Saturday. Jail and medical staff immediately began lifesaving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived, according to Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne District.

The Whitley County coroner is conducting a death investigation including toxicology testing to determine Meyers' cause of death. No reason was given for Meyers being held in isolation.

Meyers had been incarcerated at the jail since Aug. 26, the same day a warrant was issued for her arrest from Whitley Superior Court. Meyers was charged Dec. 30 with marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession with an infraction for speeding more than 60 mph on a non-interstate four-lane highway, according to court documents.

Tuesday, the last entry into Whitley County court documents, shows the prosecution's intention to dismiss charges “due to defendant being deceased.”

According to an obituary from the Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Lake Avenue, Meyers is survived by four daughters, her mother, Tamara Meyers and grandparents Rick Meyers and Marti Masterson, among others.

