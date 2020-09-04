Suspect arrested in Quick Stop slaying

Fort Wayne police arrested Darryl “Antone” Davis on Thursday on a murder charge in the shooting death of Stephon Holland, 22, at the Shell Quick Stop on East State Boulevard.

Davis, 38, was arrested just before 5 p.m. at an apartment at 2546 River Cove Trail. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Images from the store's video surveillance of five men deemed suspects in the shooting were published by local news media. A “non-stop” investigation by Fort Wayne homicide and vice and narcotics detectives involved drones and acted on many tips, police said.

Sgt. Timothy Hughes, head of the police department's homicide division, said Thursday he was “happy to resolve this quickly.”

The city has seen six homicides since Aug. 9. There have been 34 homicides in Allen County this year, four more than were committed in all of 2019.

