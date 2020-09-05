Man held in DeKalb on molesting count

A 42-year-old DeKalb County man was arrested Friday on a Felony 1 child molesting charge and was being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Joshua Carnahan, 42, was arrested in the 4700 block of County Road 55 in Auburn around 3 p.m. Friday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.

The victim told detective Brady Thomas that Carnahan had sexually molested her from “before the time she could remember until the age of 12,” the release said.

The arrest followed an interview with Carnahan on Tuesday. He was being held without bond until the case is reviewed by a judge, the release said.

