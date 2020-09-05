Parolee charged with murder in slaying at store

A brawl inside the Quick Stop on East State Boulevard led two minutes later to the death of Stephon Terrell Holland, killed with a gunshot to the chest.

Darryl Antone Davis, 38, one of five men to confront Holland at the convenience store's entrance at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, is charged with murder. He was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 2500 block of River Cove Trail, off North Clinton Street, by Fort Wayne Police Department homicide detectives and other FWPD units.

Davis was on parole after serving about 21 years of a 35-year sentence for the beating and robbery of a local woman, committed when he was 17.

Early Wednesday, Holland was confronted by five men as he was leaving the Quick Stop, according to the probable cause affidavit written by homicide Detective Scott Studebaker. Just after the confrontation, Holland went back into the convenience store, threw his 2-liter bottle of soda to the floor and assumed a fighting stance, court documents said.

One of the five men who had red-tipped dreadlocks faced Holland at the doorway and threw a punch, court records said, and Holland punched back. Another man wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt and white T-shirt then threw a punch at Holland, who backed away from the front door, documents said.

Davis pulled a gun from his waistband as he walked to the front door, court documents said. Davis pointed the gun at Holland and fired one shot.

Holland was seen reaching for his chest, falling and “scrambling” toward the Quick Stop's front counter, documents said.

The men took off toward Baldwin Creek Apartments on Hobson Road.

Detectives found an expended bullet and a .40-caliber shell casing at the scene, court documents said.

On Thursday, Studebaker and fellow homicide Detective Brian Martin questioned the man, also a witness, wearing a flowered shirt seen in surveillance footage. This witness said Davis acted alone when he shot Holland.

Two other witnesses met with the detectives, stating Davis shot Holland. All three witnesses identified him as “Antwon” or “Twon,” court records said.

That same day, detectives contacted the Indiana parole office after they noticed that Davis was wearing the same sweatshirt in his parole photo as in the surveillance footage.

Court records indicate that in October 1999, when Davis was 17, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison by Judge John Surbeck for the beating and robbery of a local woman in February 1999. Davis was believed to be the leader of a gang of three who accosted the woman outside her home and forced her inside. She was badly beaten and suffered permanent muscle and nerve damage from the attack.

At the time, prosecutors said Davis had a juvenile record that included burglary, battery and escape.

At the sentencing, Surbeck said that Davis “obviously terrorized this woman physically and emotionally far beyond what is necessary to take property and go.”

In court, Davis apologized directly to the victim, who mouthed the words “thank you,” documents said

In July 2017, Davis was placed on home detention for 180 days, court documents said. The order was revoked in a month later and Davis was referred to the Indiana Department of Correction's parole services.

Davis was being held at the Allen County Jail without bail.

