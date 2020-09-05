Woman arrested in crash that pinned man

A woman who police believe fled a crash that badly injured a man pinned between two vehicles was arrested Friday.

Brandee Johnson, 28, allegedly crashed into the man, leaving him pinned between her car and another vehicle at a gas station at 7114 Bluffton Road about 2 a.m. Friday. She is facing three counts of criminal recklessness, one count of leaving the scene of a catastrophic injury, child endangerment, child neglect and driving while suspended, according to Sofia Rosales-Scatena, city police public information officer. Tips led to Johnson's arrest.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized after being extricated.

Johnson left a baby in the vehicle she was driving when she fled before police arrived, police said. The baby had minor injuries and was in a car seat, police said.

Police believe Johnson left one of the gasoline pumps at high speed before hitting the victim.

Police said Johnson was wanted on warrants charging her with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, violating probation-invasion of privacy and violating probation-domestic battery and violation of privacy.

