Alcohol suspected in fatal crash

Alcohol might have been a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Wolcottville man, police said.

James “Curtis” Dameron, 42, died Sunday after crashing into a utility pole about 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of South West Fox Lake Road, west of Angola. Indiana State Police said Dameron failed to negotiate a curve on the road.

Speed was not a factor but “alcohol use was suspected,” a news release said. Dameron was not wearing a helmet.

Toxicology tests are pending.

2 hurt, 1 seriously, in crash in Defiance

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Monday in Defiance County that injured two people, one seriously.

Larry D. Donaldson, 61, of Continental, Ohio, was driving a 2003 Buick south on Kinner Road when he was struck by a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Steven B. Corwin, 56, of Defiance, according to a news release from the highway patrol.

Investigators said Donaldson failed to yield and was struck by Corwin.

Donaldson had serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Toledo. A passenger in Corwin's truck – Shelle L. Corwin, 45 – was treated at a hospital in Defiance for minor injuries, the release said.

Donaldson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.