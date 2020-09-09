Driver ran into man intentionally: Police

Brandee Johnson's driver's license was suspended when she parked alongside a gas pump early Friday and waited inside the car for about 10 minutes before ramming the Toyota Corolla into another vehicle, in the process pinning a man whose leg required amputation, according to charging documents filed Tuesday.

Police experienced in working crashes with serious and fatal injuries had one conclusion after reviewing surveillance footage: the act appeared deliberate, the documents added.

Johnson – who faces multiple felony charges and is being held at Allen County Jail on $20,000 bond – claims otherwise. She told police she didn't intend to harm anyone and meant to hit the brake, documents said.

Surveillance video shows Johnson, 29, arriving at Speedway, 7114 Bluffton Road, about 1:45 a.m. and waited at pump No. 1 with the headlights off about 10 minutes, during which time she can be seen moving inside the car, documents said.

Johnson, who brought along her 1-year-old daughter, told police she intended to get gas, drinks and snacks, but she got an “eerie feeling” after noticing three men near the entrance who were pointing at her and laughing, documents said.

After waiting about 10 minutes for the men to leave, Johnson opted not to get gas but decided to move her car closer to the building so she could keep an eye on her daughter, documents said.

Witnesses told police Johnson floored it and aimed the car at the men, who stood behind a Chevrolet Traverse, documents said.

After the collision, documents said, Johnson left the Corolla, glanced at the man pinned between the vehicles and left the property, leaving her daughter behind.

The Department of Child Services was contacted, documents said, and the agency told police there was an open case against Johnson.

The impact almost severed Timothy Baker's right leg, documents said, noting he was taken to Lutheran Hospital and required amputation.

Johnson claimed the men said derogatory remarks, including a racial slur, and the words “threw her off,” documents said.

“She said she knew she should of just went home,” documents said. “She said everything happened so fast. She repeated several times that she had no intention of crashing into the men.”

Officers who reviewed the video determined multiple factors indicate Johnson's actions were intentional, including her aligning the Corolla directly behind the men, documents said.

“Couple that with the witness statements that the Toyota made no attempt to swerve to avoid a collision and was heard 'hitting the gas super hard,' it appeared to be a deliberate act,” documents said.

Johnson faces three counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and one count each of leaving the scene of a catastrophic injury and neglecting a dependent, all felonies. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.

asloboda@jg.net