New Haven police investigate bank robbery

New Haven police are looking for two men who robbed Fifth Third Bank about 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Employees said the men entered the bank in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway East, and one presented a note demanding cash. They left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The men are described as white – one with red hair and one with brown hair – and wearing face masks and baseball style hats.

Witnesses told police the men left in a red Lincoln sedan with no license plate headed west toward Fort Wayne.

Anyone with information about the identity of either suspect or information about the suspect vehicle is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.