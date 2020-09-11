Driver charged in death of pedestrian

The evening Larry D. Henry Jr. struck and killed a woman crossing South Anthony Boulevard, he told Fort Wayne police he'd had a Bud Light at his mother's house and was turning north on Anthony from Capitol Avenue when the crash occurred.

According to the event data recorder retrieved by police on the 2005 Pontiac Aztek, Henry was driving at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 5, he traveled the 415 yards from Capitol to the crash scene at a speed ranging from 50 to 52 mph at impact, about 18 mph above the 35 mph speed limit, according to court documents.

Henry, 30, of the 4800 block of Devonshire Drive, was charged Tuesday with causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, reckless homicide and being a habitual offender.

A blood test drawn at the Allen County Jail about three hours after the crash revealed Henry, driving with a suspended license, had cocaine and fentanyl in his system when Leah Marie Weber, 38, of Fort Wayne was struck and killed, court documents said.

According to the Allen County coroner, Weber died from blunt force injuries. An online obituary said Weber was struck close to her home and was survived by a son and grandson, among other family.

When she was struck, she suffered a lacerated liver, a compound fracture in her right lower leg and to her left knee area, injuries that indicated she was walking or running when struck, an autopsy showed. Weber also suffered a fractured spine and severed spinal cord, court documents said.

Henry is expected to appear in court today and was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

jduffy@jg.net