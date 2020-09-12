Boyfriend gets charged after dog badly beaten

Bailey loved to chase gophers and would tirelessly dig holes trying to catch them.

So when he started to limp and breathe oddly, his owner thought maybe the 8-year-old miniature schnauzer was showing his age and reacting to an old injury.

Then she touched Bailey's shoulder and front legs in an attempt to figure out why he was yelping, but he didn't react and she noticed his chest area felt swollen.

When her boyfriend, Joshua Ballinger, of Hicksville, Ohio, pointed out Bailey's irregular breathing, the two decided March 1 to take Bailey to the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital.

After an investigation, Ballinger, 35, was charged Tuesday with two counts of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal.

Stacy Miller and Lisa Cain, animal control officers with Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, interviewed Ballinger two days after X-rays showed Bailey had chronic and acute rib fractures on the left and right side. Multiple round circular bruises were found along Bailey's left lateral chest.

At first, Bailey's owner blamed the injuries on a former fiance who “had a huge temper.” Then Miller and Cain focused on Ballinger, who said he loved both Bailey and another dog at the home, often gave them treats and occasionally helped out by letting the dogs outside to use the bathroom, according to court documents.

However, he did admit that he got mad the day before taking the dog to the veterinary hospital when Bailey peed on his bed. He kicked him wearing hiking boots and didn't realize “how big a blow it was,” he said. After delivering the kicks, he hugged Bailey, Ballinger said. He told the investigators that day he'd lost his job and said he “bawled” when they took the dog to the hospital because he knew it was his fault, court documents said.

Then he recalled another time he'd kicked Bailey when he got mad because Bailey was not listening to his commands and defying him, court documents said. He believed he kicked Bailey “only two times,” and that he was wearing tennis shoes.

He also said that his girlfriend paid a lot of attention to Bailey and that it made him mad and jealous. His father told him that his girlfriend liked Bailey more than she liked him and he believed it, court documents said.

He also blamed his behavior on his bad temper and consuming certain foods like caffeine that made him aggressive. The day he mistreated Bailey, he had consumed caffeine. He said his girlfriend was aware of his temper and problems with caffeine and that it changes his personality.

The investigators told Ballinger that Bailey had received more than two blows and there were at least five blows on Feb. 28 and three or more prior that resulted in broken ribs each time.

Not only did Bailey have fractured ribs, but bruising of his lungs, a possible collapsed left lung, soft tissue swelling and abdominal cavity bleeding resulting in damage to the liver.

The veterinary doctor told the investigators that injuries to ribs and fractures made it difficult and extremely painful when Bailey would move or breathe.

Bailey was in so much pain, the doctor said, that he needed non-steroidal anti-inflammatory pain medication as well as a dose of fentanyl during his hospital stay. Without lifesaving treatment, it was likely that Bailey would have died of his injuries, the doctor added.

A warrant was issued for Ballinger's arrest.

jduffy@jg.net