City man, 25, charged with child solicitation

A Fort Wayne man has been charged with child solicitation after allegedly soliciting a 7-year-old girl at a holiday celebration last year.

Richard Caleb Hall, 25, of the 6000 block of Red Oak Drive, was also charged Wednesday with dissemination of matter harmful to minors after the victim told a relative about an incident in the basement of an Indianapolis home between Nov. 28 and Christmas, court documents said.

The girl and Hall were in the basement playing with Legos for about 20 minutes. He claimed that she asked to see his private parts to which he replied “You sure you want to see it?”

Hall told an Allen County sheriff's deputy that he realized what he had done was wrong and was happy to finally get it off his chest. Hall agreed to write a letter of apology to express his remorse for what he'd done, court documents said.

Hall was released from the Allen County Jail Wednesday on $12,500 bond. He has a court hearing Oct. 26.

