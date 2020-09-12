Pregnant woman's ordeal detailed

Apparently enraged that his pregnant ex-girlfriend might have been talking to “someone else” on her cellphone, he beat, punched, smacked and choked her and threatened her with death, some of which occurred after he threw her into a car driven by a relative.

Marquel Bright, 29, of the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail, was charged Friday with criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, kidnapping with serious bodily injury, strangulation, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman and intimidation with misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime.

Fort Wayne police were called to the victim's address about 12:35 p.m. July 20. She told police that her ex-boyfriend, Bright, took her phone, shoved her into a 1990 Chevy Blazer, battered her and dropped her off, according to court documents.

The officer observed a large bruise and swelling on the right side of her cheek and eye and bruises and red marks on her neck, face, right biceps and left elbow. The victim told the officer she thought her right pinkie was broken.

A doctor at a hospital diagnosed the victim with a right fractured fifth finger and a thoracic or midback spinal fracture.

The victim said she started dating Bright in January and became pregnant in March. At the time of the battery, she estimated she was four or five months pregnant. They had broken up in May, but had continued dating on and off, court documents said.

Bright came to her home for the second time July 20 around 11 a.m. and took her cellphone. After he beat her at the home, he tossed her into the back seat of a Chevrolet Blazer driven by a relative and continued to beat her, backhanding her several times and causing her lip to bleed.

“If you don't get out of Fort Wayne, I'm going to kill you,” he reportedly told her.

When the relative went into another relative's house, Bright choked her during an attack that lasted about five to six minutes. The two relatives came back to the car and told Bright to stop the attack since the victim could not breathe, court documents said.

On the road again, Bright took away her second cellphone near McKinnie Avenue. “Pull over, I'm going to beat or kill her today!” Bright reportedly yelled.

Then Bright grabbed her by the shirt, pulled her from the Blazer and threw her on the ground. Bright punched her again and the victim said she “blacked out.” She regained consciousness and said an unknown man was recording the incident but Bright chased the man away, court documents said.

The victim was finally taken to her home, where Bright attempted to kiss her and then pushed her from the vehicle.

Bright was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $52,500 in this case's charges.

He has a court hearing Wednesday.

jduffy@jg.net