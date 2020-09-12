Woman dies 15 months after shooting

The day was sunny and warm when the victim was shot in a drive-by shooting, sitting with a friend at a picnic table under a patio umbrella.

Nichole Y. Paschall, 49, who was shot about 4 p.m. on June 23, 2019, at 4415 Oliver St. and taken to a hospital in critical condition, died Tuesday after never leaving a rehabilitation facility.

The Allen County coroner ruled her death a homicide, the 35th in Allen County this year. She died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds. Even though the shooting happened in 2019, her death was added to the 2020 homicide list because she died this year.

The friend she was visiting was also shot, but her injuries were not life-threatening, Fort Wayne police said at the time of the shooting.

Many people were outside the Sunday afternoon Paschall was shot and waited behind the yellow crime scene tape as police investigated. One of the two chairs where the women were seated was on its side in disarray.

The shooting of the two women occurred the same day Frashaune “Flip” Striverson, 37, was found shot to death about 3:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of Central Drive, close to Colerick Street. Striverson was found after police followed a blood trail, police said.

Amiracle Phifer, 22, of Fort Wayne was charged with Striverson's murder but took a plea deal in January and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

At the time of the two shootings, neighbors linked both to the shooting death of Tristan Tywan Norton Carter, 31, in February 2019, a half block away at Senate Avenue and Smith Street.

After she was shot, Paschall was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she recovered to the point where she was discharged to a long-term rehab facility, the coroner said. On the morning of her death, she was found unresponsive in her bed at the facility and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Fort Wayne Police Department's homicide division is continuing to investigate Paschall's case, Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of homicide, said Friday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police department's detective bureau at 260-427-1201.

jduffy@jg.net