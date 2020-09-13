Police captain devotes job to Bloomingdale area

It wouldn't be a Wells Street event without Capt. P.J. Smith, who is seemingly a friend to everyone, including the homeless.

“I like to walk Wells Street, see people and talk to people,” said Smith, who oversees the northwest division, covering 34 square miles. The neighborhood was the first one in Fort Wayne with homes dating back to the 1850s, he said.

Shawna Nicelley, president of Historic Wells Street Corridor, said she's seen the officer perform many kind acts.

“I've seen P.J. take people, put them in his car and take them to a hotel and buy them a night. P.J. is such a compassionate person. When I see him working, I wish I were a better person. He is really an outstanding, kind person,” Nicelley said.

The public – including the homeless – was invited to a cookout last month at Wells Street Park at Wells and Third streets. The captain brought his dogs in the back seat of his cruiser, to the delight of neighborhood children who were allowed to pet them.

“He's a knight in shining armor,” said Bob Shoemaker, president of the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association.

Del Wilkins, a Third Street resident, likens Smith to “the big brother we never had.”

Sam Nei, a contractor and Third Street resident, said Smith attempts to “resolve stuff, not just slap handcuffs on you. He'll come down anytime we give him a call.”

Smith considers being a police officer a privilege.

“This job puts us (police officers) in a unique position to help people. That's why they (police officers) do it. Every day when I get up, I just think 'Lord, make me a slave to all and an instrument of your peace. Your will be done.' I love the people I work with. That's why I do it,” Smith said.

Jessica Johnson Clark, Nei's fiancée, organized the cookout with neighborhood donations and a philosophy that things improve when you get people together.

“People need to come out of their houses,” Clark said. “It's all about everybody getting together and doing it.”

Both Nei, 42, and Clark, 27, have their own stories and empathize with those they've found passed out in a side yard. Nei turned his life around after serving a two-year prison sentence for cocaine dealing; Clark said she's been clean for nearly three years after developing a drug dependency in her teens after brain surgery.

“I had a big family backing me and I was able to hire a good lawyer. (Judge) Wendy Davis believed in me,” Nei said.

Clark, whose father struggled with substance abuse and is now a preacher at a Salvation Army in Lafayette, sings at the Salvation Army here and at Broadway Christian Church. Aaron D. Johnson, said his drug of choice was alcohol, and after “many years of active addiction,” a conversation in jail led him to the Salvation Army rehabilitation program on Fairfield Avenue. His life changed forever.

“Turn your mess into a message,” Clark said.

