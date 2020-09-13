Wells Street worries growing

Neighbors in the Wells Street Corridor watched emergency medics pull up to Third and Wells streets six to seven times a day this spring and summer to administer first aid to apparent overdose victims.

The neighborhood's proximity to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission in the 300 block of West Superior Street had always brought some vagrants to the area. But neighbors said their presence grew after a remote emergency shelter opened on St. Marys Avenue at Third Street.

To follow social distancing guidelines, the Rescue Mission in mid-March opened the remote emergency shelter for men at 1213 St. Marys Ave. to house individuals who did not choose or were not accepted into the Mission's Christian-centered program.

Problems have lessened since that shelter closed in mid-July, but not enough to stop the increase of community calls for action.

“You'll see them sit there right at the bus stop in plain sight,” said Sam Nei, who in December moved to Third Street with his fiancée, Jessica Johnson Clark, and their blended family of five children. “The dealers arrive on bikes or in cars. You see them smoke it (Spice), and then watch them start slumping over. Five minutes later, the EMS pulls up.”

Spice, sometimes called synthetic marijuana, is made from plant material that is sprayed with mind-altering chemicals but can be sprayed with unknown liquids such as weed killer, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse and police sources.

Between May 1 and Aug. 24, police calls to the 1000 to 1999 blocks of Wells Street for problems related to vagrancy nearly doubled from 2019. Statistics indicate 911 calls jumped from 124 in 2019 to 229 calls this year. The calls were referenced as unwanted persons, man down and disturbance as well as suspicious person and theft, among others. Neighbors have also complained about panhandling.

EMS calls to 46808, Wells Street's ZIP code, also received more calls for service this year, said Ben Goldsberry, director of clinical services for Three Rivers Ambulance Authority. Although the agency does not keep records for specific streets, calls for the 46808 area went from 575 in 2019 to 699 from May 1 through July 15 of this year.

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission leased a former church on St. Marys Avenue from March 17 through mid-July as an emergency shelter, said the Rev. Donovan Coley, the mission's CEO. He estimated 40 to 50 men were accommodated each night. Separating about 100 men in the Mission's program from those who needed the remote emergency shelter allowed the Rescue Mission to follow COVID-19 guidelines the Allen County Department of Health set, Coley said.

Clients slept in bunk beds placed 6 feet apart. Hand washing was encouraged, and hand sanitizer stations were set up throughout the mission.

“We took temperatures at least twice a day in the event that anyone who showed symptoms were referred directly to a nurse,” Coley said. A nurse was also assigned to the emergency shelter on St. Marys Avenue.

“To date, we have had zero positives (positive COVID cases),” Coley said.

Shawna Nicelley, owner of G. I. Joe's and president of Wells Street Business Corridor, said the problems with homeless in the neighborhood got worse around May 1 because stores were allowed to reopen for business and the weather turned warm.

Homeowners and business owners in the corridor, a three-minute walk north of the Rescue Mission on West Superior Street and Promenade Park, which opened a year ago, said Spice heads, as users are called, and drug dealers took over the neighborhood.

Bob Shoemaker, president of the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association, is one of several neighborhood residents who insist they are not against the homeless, but some of them were “throwing trash around and running around naked.

“We're not rich people,” Shoemaker said, allowing Nei to finish his sentence, “but we cherish what we have.”

“We demand respect. All I want is Tom Henry to come down here and talk to us,” Shoemaker said.

Nei and Clark, frustrated their children were increasingly exposed to Spice users “puking” in the streets and yards, exposing themselves, defecating on public and private property and passing out everywhere, took to social media.

The two created “Tom Henry's Corner,” a Facebook page where neighbors could share stories, photos and document the problem.

“They just don't have nowhere to go,” Nei said. “They got the doors shut in their face.”

Even with the remote emergency shelter, Coley said the men who used the facility still had to follow rules or they were not allowed to stay.

Those rules included being “free of alcohol and drugs, had to have a curfew, and leave by 6:30 in the morning with breakfast. That would be the very same way as they would at 301 Superior.”

Meanwhile, neighbors reported and posted photos of homeless men sleeping on mattresses in the neighborhood.

Since mid-July, men accepted into the faith-based program who stayed at the Mission on West Superior Street have moved to the Mission's new location on East Washington Boulevard at Lafayette Street. Because the coronavirus restrictions are still in effect, the West Superior facility will remain open as the emergency shelter for homeless men, operating under appropriate health guidelines, Coley said.

The novel coronavirus strained policing in the area.

Neighbors grew frustrated when police seemed helpless to take some of the vagrants to jail. But the coronavirus forced the Allen County Sheriff's Department to discourage booking many of these low-level offenders.

“We are accepting all arrests at our jail from any police agency, however, Sheriff (David) Gladieux has asked that local agencies consider citing misdemeanor arrests into court,” Cpl. Adam Griffith, public information officer for the sheriff's department, wrote in an email response. The jail “has had zero inmate cases of COVID-19 that have tested positive so far in our jail.”

Feeling ignored by city officials, police and others after reaching out to them, Nei created the Facebook page in June.

“People think it's political and it's not political at all,” Nei said. “We've reached out to everybody possible to figure it out. Everybody kind of shut us down at first. Just like a normal job, everybody has a boss. Who's the boss of the city? It's the mayor.”

The mayor is aware of the page, according to his spokesman, John Perlich. Geoff Paddock, the city councilman for the area, has been working with the neighbors and received praise from Nei and others.

Paddock conducted a neighborhood walk-through in mid-July, documented by The Journal Gazette, where he said the keys to improving the area would include infrastructure upgrades such as street improvements and code enforcement to clean up the neighborhood.

“The FWPD has been and will continue to be proactive in its response to concerns along the Wells Street corridor,” Perlich wrote in a text message. “The FWPD is in regular communication with business owners there to help ensure we're doing everything possible to keep businesses and residents safe while combating some drug and loitering issues.”

Nicelley and Fort Wayne Police Department Capt P.J. Smith, who has walked the Wells Street beat for years, do not blame the mayor.

“I love the mayor,” Nicelley said. “He's done so much for us.” She includes $1.5 million in corridor street improvements 12 years ago and renovation and lighting of the Wells Street bridge.

Henry grew up in the neighborhood parish of Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church at Spring, Barthold and Fourth streets, and his wife, Cindy, owns The Green Frog Inn on Spring Street.

Smith says when he joined the Fort Wayne Police Department 37 years ago the city did not have a homeless problem.

“People call the police constantly. Some of the homeless use drugs. They need to be in places they can get help. We've got nowhere to take them,” Smith said.

At least twice during the interview, Smith said the homeless have “no quality of life. Bottom line, they just need long-term psychiatric help and they're not getting it.”

The Rescue Mission, Smith said, “is doing an outstanding job, but they're not equipped to help people with psychiatric problems. Unfortunately, a lot of these people are talking to themselves, using hand gestures and yelling.

“It's such a big problem. It's going to have to be a multipronged approach to take care of this thing. Just arresting them is not the answer,” he added.

Nei, who has interacted frequently with the homeless, said the 20 men and two women who are most commonly seen in the neighborhood start their morning at Promenade Park.

“They all go to the Mission for breakfast and then all start making their way toward Second, Third and Wells, all the way up to Do it Best,” Nei said.

Spice at $5

Their preferred drug, Spice, can be bought from the dark web, Nei said. It can be laced with fentanyl, a dangerous narcotic 50 to 100 times as powerful as heroin, Smith said.

Users buy Spice for about $5 a smoke and normally beg to collect the money, Nei said.

“I just don't want it to become San Francisco or Los Angeles,” Smith said. “It's not just limited to Wells Street. It's a Fort Wayne problem. They stay in parking garages around here, in shrubs, next to buildings.”

Recently, a kayaker reported a tent city along the St. Marys river bank.

“They get their fires going back there,” Smith said. “I've seen the smoke coming up over the trees.”

