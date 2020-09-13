Woman found shot to death in parked car

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday night.

Officers said they arrived at Hickory Mill Apartments, 5800 Turtle Creek Drive, about 10:35 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive inside a parked vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead by paramedics, and police said she suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department news release from John Chambers, public information officer.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire in the area shortly before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators have no suspects in the shooting, which remains under investigation. The Allen County coroner will identify the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death. If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 36th in the county this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.