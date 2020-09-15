Coroner IDs woman found shot dead in car

The Allen County coroner Monday identified a woman who was found shot to death in a parked car.

The victim was found just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Turtle Creek Drive, near Paulding Road.

The coroner said Twilah Newmon-Thomas, 44, of Fort Wayne died after being shot multiple times. Her death is the 36th homicide in Allen County this year.

Fort Wayne police said they arrived at Hickory Mill Apartments and found the victim unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire in the area shortly before officers arrived, police said.

Investigators initially had no suspects in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.