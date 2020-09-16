Man, 51, barricades self, surrenders

A man barricaded himself inside a home in the 700 block of Valdosta Drive early Tuesday after a family fight, Fort Wayne police said.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. to a domestic battery between a father and son at the home near Coldwater and Cook roads. The son was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police were told a gun was involved. Despite several attempts, they could not make contact with the man inside, Kenneth Lawless, 51. Emergency services and air support units were called, police said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and Lawless surrendered after a chemical agent was used in the home, police said.

A gun was recovered, but police said they don't not know if it was used in the incident.

Lawless was charged with two counts of domestic battery and was being held in Allen County jail.

Angola man faces child porn charges

A Steuben County man was arrested on charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography, Indiana State Police said.

Joseph McDowell, 38, was arrested Monday after the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip July 27, state police said.

The tip led to a search warrant of a house in the 4000 block of North County Road 450 West in Angola, state police said.

McDowell faces two counts of child exploitation involving a child younger than 12, five counts of possession of child pornography involving a child younger than 12 and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. McDowell was being held the Steuben County Jail.