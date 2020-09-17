3 killed on I-69 as semi hits 3 vehicles

A semitrailer plowed into a line of cars slowed or stopped for construction on Interstate 69 on Wednesday, killing three and injuring others.

James Crager, 70, of Angola was driving north in a 2007 Kenworth when he struck a GMC Acadia about 3:30 p.m. about 3 miles north of Auburn, Indiana State Police said. The semi pushed the SUV into the ditch, continued forward and crashed into a Ford Escape then into a Mazda passenger car, according to investigators.

Two of the five people in the Acadia were killed and the male driver of the Mazda – which was forced by the impact of the earlier crashes into another semi – died.

Police did not identify those injured or killed Wednesday.

“Crager failed to slow or take evasive action to avoid the congested traffic, which led to a catastrophic chain of events,” a statement from state police said.

It's not clear whether Crager might be charged, but the statement said investigators will send a report to the DeKalb County prosecutor's office.

The wreck happened near mile marker 332, and cars were either moving slowly or stopped for construction. A state police detective “came upon the crash as it happened and was able to immediately summon emergency medical personnel, fire-rescue personnel and a Parkview Samaritan helicopter to the scene,” according to a news release.

All of the people in the Acadia were flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where two died. The three others suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other vehicles – a pickup and an SUV – “were able to take evasive action” and swerved to avoid Crager's semi, Sgt. Brian Walker of the state police wrote in the news release. No one in those vehicles were injured.

Northbound lanes were closed more than five hours, Walker said, and southbound lanes also were shut down and slowed because officers had to redirect northbound traffic that was stuck on the interstate.

Emergency crews and officers from Fort Wayne, Auburn, Waterloo and Steuben County also were called to help. Walker said more information likely will be available today.

