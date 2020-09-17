Former North Side athlete fatally shot in Youngstown

The North Side High School community is mourning the loss of recent graduate and football player Theo Redmond.

The 19-year-old was fatally shot about 1 a.m. Tuesday at a home in Youngstown, Ohio, police said. A Youngstown Police Department report offered scant information about the shooting.

The northeast Ohio city is about four hours east of Fort Wayne.

North Side is offering support services to students and families through its guidance and athletics departments, the school said on Twitter, directing people to call 260-467-2800.

“Our hearts go out to Theo's family and friends as they mourn this loss,” tweeted Mark Daniel, Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent and fellow North Side alumnus.

A balloon release ceremony honoring Redmond was held Wednesday evening at Chambers Field.

“We are hurting, but choosing to remember you exactly how you were and how you made us feel – full of nonstop energy with a smile that would change your whole day,” a message posted to Twitter by North Side football said. “Theo, your shoes can never be filled, especially when they fly off your feet from dancing. You are so missed.”

