OWI charge follows fatal crash

A Fort Wayne man was charged Wednesday with driving drunk when he struck and killed a motorcyclist in late May.

Dean F. Hazelett, 67, of the 1700 block of Third Street, was charged in Allen Superior Court with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hazelett is accused of turning in front of and hitting a motorcycle at Spring Street and Rumsey Avenue on May 25. The crash killed the motorcyclist, James K. Markey, 27, who died at a hospital.

Markey was traveling east on Spring while Hazelett was driving west, police said.

Hazelett had a blood alcohol level of 0.154%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Officer Kyle Hartman of the Fort Wayne Police Department. Hazelett's blood was drawn about 9:20 p.m., about two hours after the crash, the affidavit said.

Hazelett cooperated during the investigation. He needed help walking and his eyes were watery and bloodshot, the affidavit said.

Hazelett told police he drank a small pitcher of beer and two to three shots at Showgirl I. He said he started drinking about 2:30 p.m. and wasn't sure when he stopped, according to the affidavit.

