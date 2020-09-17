The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:00 am

    Police seek info to solve shootings

    Ask for help with 6 homicides, 1 critical attack

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    The list of unsolved 2020 homicides and critical shootings includes only seven names, but the Fort Wayne Police Department wants to make it even shorter – with the public's help.

    “We know people in this community know what happened,” police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said Wednesday afternoon outside Rousseau Centre. “We know there are people who know who these people are that are killing people. We'd like them to come forward.”

    Rosales-Scatena said dozens of people were around when Jalen Lindsey was shot to death July 5 on Corydon Court in northeast Fort Wayne, but nobody has come forward with information.

    “As a community,” she said, “we need to band together and say no to violence.”

    As of Wednesday, there had been 36 homicides in Allen County this year. The record is 49 in 2016, which was followed by 41 homicides in 2017 and 46 in 2018.

    Two of this year's unsolved deaths stemmed from violence in previous years – a 2017 attack resulting in blunt force trauma and a 2019 shooting. The victims, both women, died in recent months and therefore are included in this year's count.

    Multiple reasons – fear, mistrust and a reluctance to be labeled a snitch – can prevent witnesses from speaking to police, Rosales-Scatena said, but it's important they share information.

    “The violence in Fort Wayne is becoming larger than it should be,” she said.

    People shouldn't assume their information is insignificant.

    “There is no information that is too small that we won't look up,” Rosales-Scatena said. “That may be just the last piece we're looking for, and it may just corroborate other evidence that we have.”

    Police are encouraging people to speak up because they want justice to be served, Rosales-Scatena said.

    “When these families are left without that,” she said, “it's a really bad feeling.”

    asloboda@jg.net

    At a glance

    The Fort Wayne Police Department wants people to come forward with information on this year's unsolved homicides and a non-fatal critical shooting. Call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the FWPD Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.

    Homicides

    Than Khai

    When: Jan. 20

    Where: 3411 Senate Ave.

    Manner: Gunshot

    Jalen Lindsey

    When: July 5

    Where: 5216 Corydon Court

    Manner: Gunshot

    Police notes: There were dozens of people present during this homicide, but nobody has come forward.

    Jacqueline Coley

    When: July 19

    Where: Care facility

    Manner: Blunt force trauma

    Police notes: Coley was attacked on Oct. 19, 2017, at 2108 Eden St., Building 6B. She was in a care facility since the attack and died in July as a result of her injuries.

    Justin Dawson

    When: Aug. 28

    Where: 1025 Ridgewood Drive

    Manner: Gunshot

    Nicole Paschall

    When: Sept. 8

    Where: Care facility

    Manner: Gunshot

    Police notes: Paschall was shot June 23, 2019, at 4415 Oliver St. She was in a care facility since then and died this month as a result of her injuries.

    Twilah Newmon-Thomas

    When: Sept. 11

    Where: 5848 Turtle Creek Drive

    Manner: Gunshot

    Non-fatal critical shooting

    Roger Varner

    When: Aug. 25

    Where: 2737 Hoagland Ave.

    Police notes: Varner was shot while standing in 2700 block of Hoagland Avenue about 9:30 p.m. with a friend. The suspect was described as a thin Black male who was 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and had shoulder-length braided hair.

