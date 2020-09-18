Michigan couple, Angola man ID'd as victims in I-69 crash

A couple from Michigan were among three people killed and three others injured when a semitrailer crashed into a line of cars on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County.

Jean E. Lowe, 72, and her husband, Dale E. Lowe, 81, of Charlotte, Michigan, were riding in an SUV that was rear-ended by the semi Wednesday afternoon about three miles north of Auburn. Police have said the SUV and other vehicles were stopped or slowed for construction at the time.

James Crager, 70, of Angola, did not slow when he drove his 2007 Kenworth into the cars, an Indiana State Police spokesman said.

William C. Heil, 65, of Angola, was driving a Mazda CX9 that was struck by another car and forced into another semi because of the crash. He also was killed.

Three other passengers in the SUV suffered minor injuries in the wreck that involved seven vehicles and shut down the busy interstate for more than five hours. Those passengers injured were identified as James Coppernoll, 34, Sara E. Coppernoll, 30, and Layla Coppernoll, 4, all of Lansing, Michigan.

An investigation of the crash is underway, and Sgt. Brian Walker of Indiana State Police said “a full report” will be turned over to DeKalb County prosecutors to review. It is not clear when that will happen, though Walker said Wednesday that cases “of this nature involve extensive investigation and often take a great deal of time to secure all the evidence and facts surrounding the causal factors and circumstances.”

A news release says Crager's truck was registered to Keep On Trucking LLC, and an online search for that leads to Crager Transportation in Angola. James Crager is listed as president of the company in records kept by the Indiana secretary of state.

Crager Transportation had no crashes in the two years prior to Wednesday, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, an arm of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Emergency crews were called to mile marker 332 on I-69 around 3:15 p.m., the news release says, and they found Crager's semi had crashed into the SUV, continued into a Ford Escape and then into the Mazda. Each of the passengers in the SUV was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where the Lowes died. Heil was pronounced dead at the scene.

