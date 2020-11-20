16-year-old shot, badly hurt near skate park

Skateboarders at the skate park on East Fourth Street expressed surprise that a fellow skateboarder was shot, close to a place they think of as a safe space.

The 16-year-old victim was shot around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fort Wayne police, who did not identify him because he is a minor. Police found the young man conscious and suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot adjacent to the park.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, downgraded to life-threatening condition, a news release said.

Police believe the shooting occurred near the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and East Fourth Street, in the same block as the skate park.

“He's not gonna die,” one skateboarder told another Thursday afternoon at the park. “He's fine. He just got through his second surgery,” and added that “it wasn't his first rodeo.”

However, he said he didn't mean that the friend they know as “JoJo” had ever been shot.

The victim's friend, Logan Roark, and others said the victim was “strong willed” and “a good kid.”

Another skateboarder said JoJo was “always motivating people and himself. Nobody deserves to be shot for nothing. It's hit a lot of people hard. He's close to a lot of people here.”

The park usually empties out around 7 p.m. they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

