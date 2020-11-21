Columbia City girl, 17, goes missing

The search continued Friday for a missing 17-year-old girl from Columbia City.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Department issued the Silver Alert on Thursday evening for Madaya Schuman, a white female, 5-feet, 1-inch tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a beige 2001 Buick LeSabre with Indiana plate 825DGY.

She is believed to be with Geddy Hopkins, a 28-year-old white male, 5-10, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and an unidentified Hispanic male.

Schuman went missing from Columbia City at 2:47 a.m. Thursday She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance, according to the sheriff's department's post on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information on Schuman should call the sheriff's department at 260-244-6410 or 911.

No one hurt in apartment blaze

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a call at the Three Rivers Apartment complex downtown Friday morning.

When crews arrived at 10 a.m., the department said, they found smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. The fire in the kitchen area was brought under control quickly, and the apartment was ventilated in about 20 minutes. The apartment's sole occupant got out on their own, and no injuries were reported.

The apartment sustained minor fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage.