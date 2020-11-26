Victory House helping women in need now in need of help itself

Two years ago, she was found in a downtown parking garage, off her meds and soaking wet.

“I became homeless after my momma died,” she wrote later as a renewed woman and graduate of the Victory House for Women in Fort Wayne. “Never could read or write very well and plenty of people took advantage of me. Victory House for Women staff showed me goodness.”

The goodness combined with instruction helped this woman, who asked that she not be named to protect her and her family, become self-sufficient at 51.

More than 160 battered, abused, mistreated and discarded women have come through the doors of the Victory House since January 2010 when it opened its doors. They are the success stories, the women who have returned to the community “viable and contributing,” according to founder and executive director Pattijae Jimerson.

Jimerson, who is also a nondenominational pastor, knows not everyone can be saved, but in small groups of six women, week by week, month by month, year by year, they heal from unimaginable abuse and shattered self-worth through her specialized recovery program.

Baggage many will never be able to leave behind is treated through a hybrid, Christian-based journaling program Jimerson devised through more than 20 years in the business.

Now the small recovery home faces a threat other than precarious finances that depend on a state grant and private donations.

Victory House must install a commercial fire alarm and sprinkler system at a cost of about a third of its annual budget of $79,000.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department designated the 4,000-square-foot duplex in the 500 block of Madison Street a boardinghouse and, as such, it requires new equipment estimated to cost $24,000. Without it, the Victory House will have to cease operation.

That Jimerson had been using the leased home since 2013 to accommodate overflow clients was not a factor when the state certification process began in January.

The official move to the Madison Street location changed her building’s requirement to meet 2012 Indiana fire codes, Fort Wayne Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor said. Any other group homes scheduled for inspection will have to meet the same codes, but it could take years for the inspections to be completed, he added.

Fire marshals Jim Murua and Jonathan Flickinger told Jimerson to get three estimates after a visit in August to certify Jimerson’s new location. Previously, the Victory House was in a century old home with a crumbling foundation on East Jefferson Boulevard. The new system must be installed by Jan. 31, O’Connor said.

Jimerson and her board members were surprised when they were given the news. The home is already equipped with a smoke detector in every room and fire extinguishers, meeting the zoning requirements of a multifamily residence.

The timing of the request put the existence of the Victory House into peril as Jimerson scrambled to get estimates from three sprinkler system vendors to satisfy the fire marshals and meet the state’s funding renewal deadline in late September.

The third estimate came in a day after her application for the funding renewal was due in late September, throwing her operation into the next state funding cycle. Since January, she has had to operate on private donations and earnings she donates as an Uber driver. She is occupying the residence on a lease-to-buy basis.

The current budget does not allow Jimerson to take a salary. A budget of $123,000 would be ideal because it would pay her a salary and leave enough money to pay a part-time staff person, Jimerson said. The many improvements Jimerson has made to the duplex come from private donations.

Victory House runs on volunteers, including a nurse who monitors medications and certified social worker who handles client intake. A former resident who successfully completed the program receives room and board and supervises the women at night.

The women progress through levels. “Level 1s and 2s are on the first floor. As they progress and receive more privileges, they go upstairs,” Jimerson explained. Women are referred from local behavioral health centers and the courts.

Jimerson also has two detox beds in her office, often for women who have been released from recovery homes because of problem behavior. “Those are my favorite ones,” said Jimerson, who lived through her own struggles.

Rose Home director Deb Burton said Jimerson takes on clients she and other recovery homes find too difficult to handle.

“She takes some of the more mentally ill cases that some of the rest of us can’t,” Burton said. “I think she has more of a passion for that kind of work. Not everybody can work with people like that. I think she has more of the passion and patience to work with those that need a little more extra grace and time.”

Jimerson, who was once director of the Rose Home in Syracuse, said when women come to the Victory House, “they have nothing.” As they grow stronger, she encourages them to work and contribute financially for room and board, utilities, internet, Wi-Fi, case management, medication management, some transportation and supervision.

Jimerson often runs them to court, the hospital or doctor, and sometimes, stores like Walmart. Court advocacy is also an important service the Victory House offers and involves speaking with doctors, psychiatrists and court officials, such as probation officers.

Like so many others, the woman found in the downtown parking garage made it through Jimerson’s program, has her own apartment and supports herself. Every day is a struggle, but she found her self-worth.

“When they found out I couldn’t read or write, they had me tested. My reading level was third grade. They helped me get stable on meds. Every Wednesday afternoon staff would help me with sounds, shapes and letters until I got up enough to read kids books,” she wrote. “Victory House got me with a tutor and I got in GED classes at the library. They helped me find my family and encouraged me so I would not give up on my dream of being an educated woman. Now I’m reading everything I get my hands on. I got my GED, an apartment and I’m taking CNA classes so I can work in the hospital.”

The state Department of Mental Health and Addiction, which oversees certification of these smaller recovery homes, sent a statement in support of facilities like the Victory House.

“We do believe these sorts of residences are very important,” read an email statement from Jay Chaudhary, the director of Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction. “It is imperative that our continuum of care for addiction treatment services includes access to recovery residences. They offer a safe place to live as well as a support network that can help a person along their recovery journey. Services within a recovery residence can include recovery support meetings, peer supports and training on daily activities, such as cooking, doing laundry or cleaning.”

At some point, recovery homes like the Victory House for Women need their own designation, Jimerson says.

“We are not boarding houses, nor are we group homes. We offer a holistic spectrum of care that is important and unique.”

