3 vehicles jump curbs in separate crashes; no injuries

Three incidents where drivers crashed their vehicles into buildings occurred over Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Eve.

About 11 a.m. Thursday, a car crashed into fencing at the Old Fort in the 1200 block of Spy Run Avenue, after cresting a hill. No injuries were reported.

The day before, authorities reported two incidents in which drivers apparently lost control and crashed into buildings.

About midnight Wednesday, a vehicle hit the Hilton Fort Wayne hotel at Washington Boulevard and South Calhoun Street after first striking a light pole.

It was unclear whether there were any injuries, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

“The car that struck the Hilton landed on top of the natural gas meter,” Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said Thursday. “Fire crews had to stand by until a wrecker removed the vehicle, and NIPSCO was able to assess the damage. The hotel was without gas service for a short time.”

The third crash happened at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, when a car's brakes apparently failed to stop the vehicle from plowing into the former Big Apple Pizza restaurant in the 1100 block of Wells Street.

“The car on Wells Street struck the building with enough force that it was partially lodged in the structure. No one was injured, and the Building Department inspected the building for structural integrity,” O'Connor said.

O'Connor said it isn't unusual for buildings to be struck by vehicles.

“We have seen a spike recently. Impaired and distracted drivers are definitely an issue,” he said. “In all things, practice concentration and moderation.”

jduffy@jg.net