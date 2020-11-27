Fight, gun scare disrupts Black Friday shopping at Glenbrook Square

Fort Wayne police are reviewing surveillance video from inside the Glenbrook Square mall after an altercation with a gun Friday afternoon forced the evacuation of the mall amid Black Friday shopping.

No shots were fired, Mark Bieker, Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman, said outside the mall as fire trucks and police cars left the scene around 5 p.m. Reports of a gun-involved fight with several shots fired came in around 3 p.m., he added.

Bieker said personal cellphone videos indicated that people saw a gun, but reiterated that no shots were apparently fired inside the mall.

Over the course of about an hour, the Fort Wayne Police Department and other law enforcement and emergency personnel converged on the mall while shoppers were told to leave immediately. Drivers on Coliseum Boulevard were turned away from mall entrances, but shoppers who had been inside the mall milled about the parking lot as police inside swept each store.

Around 4 p.m. Capt. P.J. Smith reported that the people involved in the altercation had left and police were inside the mall "checking things out." Just before Smith’s report, two teenaged girls breathlessly crossed Coliseum Boulevard to the north side of the road.

Ciara Stanley, 15, said she witnessed a "big fight between boys close to the Victoria's Secret store" which, according to the Glenbrook Square website, is on the second level. "I saw three boys who were like jumping him."

"The boy got jumped and when he was on the ground, he pulled it (the gun) out," Stanley said. "When I saw the gun, I ran."

Lori Winters of Fort Wayne was one of those shoppers escorted out of the mall by police. At the time of the altercation, she was inside the Yankee Candle store, almost directly across from where the fight occurred, she said. She did not hear any shots fired, she added.

"I was getting ready to check out and all of the sudden people came up and said 'get down and get down.'" Winters, a health care professional, said shoppers were herded to the back of the store while the manager immediately closed the gate.

Winters said she used her training to help calm people who had started to panic while the manager got on the phone "doing what she had to do."

Bieker said police are confident they will be able to identify the people involved in the incident because the mall surveillance video was "very good." Many amateur cellphone videos of the incident have been posted on social media.

