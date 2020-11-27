Mysterious death haunts family 2 years later

Patricia Foster has had more than two years to think about the events that led to a September morning in 2018 when Fort Wayne police found her son floating face down in the Freimann Square fountain.

At the time, Zachary Foster's death was dismissed as that of a homeless drug addict. Foster and her husband, Dan Foster, accepted that, along with the heartbreak and frustration that followed 25 years of doing all they could to get their 40-year-old son the help he needed.

When his body was discovered at 7 a.m. Sept. 20, police found his Bible under a bench. In a nearby trash can, 50 to 60 pink and yellow slips belonging to Zachary were proof of requests he made at the Allen County Jail for medicines, a mattress, his own New Balance sneakers for lingering damage from osteomyelitis, and jail credits to shorten his 30-day stay for misdemeanor public intoxication.

When the autopsy was released three months later, the Fosters were shocked. There were no indications of drugs in his system other than those prescribed for his mental illness. Nor was there any indication of drowning, even though he was found dead in water.

Because the Allen County coroner found no other apparent trauma, the death was ruled undetermined. The coroner's office told the Fosters their son had been dead for about 12 hours before he was found, Patricia Foster said.

Foster left the jail at 3:20 p.m. Sept. 19 after a court hearing, according to the Allen County Sheriff's Department – but the only proof of that is paperwork. No surveillance video was preserved even though the Fosters requested it through the department's attorney, Spencer Feighner.

“I'll never know for sure,” Patricia Foster said.

Feighner said in a phone call that he was not able to comment on the case and had passed on the information to the sheriff. Sheriff David Gladieux said he will sit down with the Fosters, but because their son apparently died outside the jail's premises, he doesn't have an answer for his death.

If Zachary did leave the jail at 3:20 p.m. and was dead for about 12 hours when he was found at 7 a.m. the next day, that leaves about four hours unaccounted for, according to the Fosters' calculations.

Two of Zachary's street friends told officers they'd been at Freimann Square about 5:30 a.m. and did not see anything in the fountain except for a raccoon, according to a Fort Wayne police report.

Time in jail

“I don't know who or what killed my son,” Patricia Foster said. “I met him the day before he was arrested (on Aug. 16, 2018) and had given him $50. He said he needed a place to stay. When he was arrested, he had $43 and some cents.”

Foster said three letters from her son's month in jail hinted at something sinister, “something bad (that) happened to him just before he was arrested.”

“He said he had something to tell us that he couldn't put in a letter, something that could cause him hardship,” she said.

In two letters to his family, Zachary said a confinement officer “beat the f--- out of me.” That officer is no longer with the department.

“He was put in solitary and not allowed to use the phone,” Patricia Foster said. (He said) “it was because he got beat so badly by the guards that they didn't want him to be able to have visitation so his family couldn't see how bad he was beaten.”

Days prior

Foster was arrested Aug. 16 on an outstanding warrant dating to June 2018 when he was charged with misdemeanor synthetic drug – or Spice – possession and public intoxication.

In June, he'd been found at 7:22 a.m. near the Main Street Bridge, moaning and staggering.

In his backpack, discovered in the 1200 block of West Berry Street, near where he had a bike accident, police found three small bags of Spice and $459 in crumpled bills, money that's never been accounted for.

On Aug. 16, the day he was picked up for his warrant near the bridge on Spy Run, Zachary was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for observation and released for incarceration, according to documents obtained by The Journal Gazette.

Jail documents indicate he was still difficult to handle, and he was put in the “hole” by confinement officers. He stayed in solitary confinement until two days before his release, when he attempted to call his parents through the jail system. The connection was so poor, no communication was possible, Patricia Foster said.

In his letters from jail, he told his folks how badly he needed his prescription medication, how he was losing weight, how he wasn't able to sleep more than 30 minutes to one hour at a time, how he'd been freezing until an inmate gave him his clothes to wear and how he was starving.

Jail records provided to the family show numerous requests he made for his medicines and the New Balance gym shoes. After 22 days, he received his meds for his bipolar 2 disorder, an illness where “the mind never shuts down,” Dan Foster said.

In his backpack, eventually turned over to the Fosters, they found his two medicines he'd asked jail medical staff to provide and three cellphones.

Normally, he would have called his folks after release, but his release was unexpected and earlier than the projected Sept. 25 court date.

They never heard from him.

“They don't say he died of natural causes. It's just an undetermined death.” Patricia Foster said. “I'm to believe he threw away tort claims and other jail paperwork and then walked 10 feet to the fountain and then had some sort of unproven medical event and died before he fell in the water? There was no water in his lungs.”

Zachary's life

The Fosters have searched for answers since their son's death. Their problems began when Zachary was 15. Up until that time, their oldest of three sons behaved normally. But hormonal changes and the loss of a grandfather and a close cousin seemed to produce troubling signs.

His interest in school work plummeted and sports he'd played while at St. Joseph's, now St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, until the eighth grade were dropped. As a student at Heritage Junior-Senior High School, he started running with a couple of brothers from Fort Wayne who were reportedly in a gang.

The Fosters, concerned with his newly erratic behavior, took him to Park Center, where he was diagnosed with bipolar 2 disorder.

One day, Zachary came home muddy after slipping while running across a field, his brother Lucas wrote in an essay for a small book, “Why Darkness Seems So Light: Young People Speak Out about Violence,” published in 1998 with a forward by Helen Frost.

Lucas, who recorded the incident when he was 16, wrote police came (when he was 13) and arrested his older brother while he was at school. Zachary and his new friends had broken into a home and stolen guns.

“Since then, my family has been in debt with lawyer's fees and court costs and our reputation has been ruined,” Lucas wrote. “When some people hear my name, they think of my brother and if they don't know me, they just assume I'm like him. He's a good person if you know him. He just made a few mistakes. Since then my family hasn't been able to live our lives the way we'd like to, but we get along all right.”

Looking back, the Fosters feel they lost control over their son's fate after Judge Robert Hockensmith waived Zachary, 17, into adult court Aug. 18, 1995, after they were assured by their attorney and juvenile officer that he would be placed in their care with appropriate court monitoring.

Instead, they watched in disbelief as their son was led away in shackles to the Allen County Jail.

After his release from jail, he was placed on probation. But when the Fosters realized Zachary's mental health was declining, they tried to speak with his probation officer and were turned away because of his adult status.

“He went to state prison. He got into the system at a young age, and that led to his drug addiction,” Patricia Foster said, emphasizing that her son was rarely arrested for a violent offense. Court documents show a series of drug charges and drunken-driving charges, most of them misdemeanors.

With no chance to speak to the probation officer because Zachary was older than 18, the Fosters met with Judge Charles Pratt. They appreciated that he sat down with them for two hours and listened as they explained the gaps in the system.

“We tried to do the right thing by our son and society. The system is broken,” Patricia Foster said.

In 2017, the Fosters saw an opportunity for court-ordered six-month drug rehabilitation slip away after the order was denied by the Allen County prosecutor's office.

“When he was good, he was really good,” Dan Foster said. “He was a union sheet metal worker, and when he was working, he was in pretty good shape.”

Patricia Foster added: “He loved working hard. But then his bipolar and drug abuse (started again). It's a roller coaster.”

