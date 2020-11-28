One dead in apparent shooting at Muse on Main venue

A man died from an apparent shooting at The Muse on Main venue Friday night.

Police were called at 10:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of West Main Street in reference to shots fired inside the business. They were also advised that someone may have been shot.

Several officers with the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were nearby and arrived on the scene quickly. They observed a large crowd exiting the building. Once inside, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and checked for possible suspects still inside.

Paramedics began rendering medical aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Muse on Main promotes the growth and advancement of local musicians and artists including crafters and entertainers at its all-ages venue at West Main and Mechanic streets. An artist showcase presented by Colored Noise/Bag Boy Promotions was taking place at the time of the shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians began speaking with witnesses, collecting evidence and obtaining any pertinent security video that could help the investigation.

No suspects have been named in the shooting, which remains under investigation. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Allen County Coroner at a later date.

