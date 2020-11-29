Shooting victim dies at the scene

Police on Saturday continued investigating a fatal shooting at a downtown venue late Friday night.

Police were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of West Main Street in reference to shots fired inside a business, The Muse on Main. They were also told that someone may have been shot.

Several officers with the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were nearby and quickly arrived on the scene, according to a news release from Mark Bieker, a Fort Wayne Police spokesman. They observed a large crowd exiting the building. Once inside, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and checked for possible suspects still inside. Paramedics began rendering medical aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Muse on Main promotes the growth and advancement of local musicians and artists, including crafters and entertainers, at its all-ages venue at West Main and Mechanic streets, according to the venue's website. An artist showcase presented by Colored Noise/Bag Boy Promotions was taking place at the time of the shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians began speaking with witnesses, collecting evidence and obtaining any security video that could help the investigation.

No suspects have been named in the shooting, which remains under investigation. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Allen County Coroner at a later date.

