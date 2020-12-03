Jail changing booking policy to combat virus

A new effort to control the spread of the coronavirus at the Allen County Jail might mean fewer offenders will spend Christmas there.

“Not all persons arrested will be booked into the facility,” Steve Stone, Allen County Sheriff's Department public information officer, said this week in an email response. “Each case is evaluated and some people could be cited to appear in front of the judge bypassing the lock-up. Any violent, domestic charges and on-sight OWIs or drunk driving charges are just a few examples of people that will be incarcerated for public safety reasons.”

As of Wednesday, four inmates had tested positive for the virus and had been isolated, Sheriff David Gladieux said. The department is waiting on test results for one more inmate. The jail population on Wednesday was 732. The jail was built to accommodate 741.

The sheriff's department has had to limit the number of offenders booked because of precautionary measures. When inmates are booked in, they are quarntined for up to two weeks with up to two other inmates at a time before being moved to the jail's general population, Stone and Gladieux said.

“When the local numbers started increasing, we shuttered down,” Gladieux said. Without being specific, Gladieux said less serious felony suspects won't be accepted. Felony charges range from one to six, with one being the most serious. Misdemeanor charges would be less serious.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander said people with arrest warrants will not incur any additional sanctions because of the new policy instituted last week.

“Most of the officers in the county, regardless of which department they're on, know what the jail's policies are. They wouldn't necessarily service the warrant because they know if they take someone down there the jail won't accept them,” McAlexander said in a voice message.

“If they have somebody on a comparatively minor offense, that wouldn't be accepted at the jail,” McAlexander said.

People will likely be issued a summons in two to three months, he added.

“Folks that have warrants are probably not in anymore jeopardy than they normally are,” McAlexander said. Out of town departments will contact the sheriff's department here to get instructions, McAlexander said.

jduffy@jg.net