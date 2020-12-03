Man found slain at apartment complex

Fort Wayne police are investigating another shooting death – a man died early Wednesday after being shot at an apartment complex on the city's northeast side.

The victim, who is expected to be identified today by the Allen County coroner, was found lying outside in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive at The Summit apartment complex off Parnell Avenue. Police said they were called about 4 a.m. and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died, said Sofia Rosales-Scatena, Fort Wayne police public information officer.

The death, which would be Allen County's 43rd homicide this year, is nearly identical to an Aug. 28 homicide. Police responded to the same block at 4:10 a.m. that day and found Justin Dawson, 25, lying on the sidewalk, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sgt. Timothy Hughes, head of the FWPD homicide unit, said the team is investigating Wednesday's shooting death and a Friday evening homicide.

Shamon Little, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found unresponsive on the floor of The Muse on Main, 1332 W. Main St., about 10:15 p.m. Friday. The business is self-described as an all-ages music and art venue.

“Anyone with any information about either one of them is asked to give us a call and share that information with us,” Hughes said. “It would be greatly appreciated.”

Police ask residents to call the detective bureau at 260-427-1201.

