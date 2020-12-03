Self-defense rejected in murder trial

David Fabela was a remorseless killer who cynically tried to claim self defense by characterizing his girlfriend as a crazed woman attacking him with a knife, Allen County prosecutors told jurors Wednesday.

Defense attorney Ryan Gardner said Fabela was out of his mind with jealousy because his girlfriend told him she was cheating on him, so he beat and strangled her, then slept next to her for the next few days because he loved her.

The jury didn't find Fabela's story convincing and found him guilty of murder after about three hours of deliberation. Fabela, 37, will be sentenced Jan. 22 and faces 45 to 65 years in prison.

Allen County prosecutors Thomas Chaille and Tesa Helge referred to Fabela's attempt to paint himself as the victim of the enraged girlfriend as self-serving.

Chaille said Fabela's testimony went against “every piece of evidence in the case.”

Michelle Funk-Pike, 47, and Fabela occupied Room 217 at the Regency Inn on West Coliseum Boulevard. Sometime before May 15, 2018, Funk-Pike, known as “Lil Sis,” was beaten all over her face, head and torso, and strangled.

Residents at the motel told police she hadn't been seen since May 12, but Fabela, reportedly on drugs and drinking half gallons of vodka, had been bragging he'd killed his girlfriend and that he was going to commit suicide or face “death by cop,” according to witnesses.

The couple, Funk-Pike from Las Vegas, and Fabela, in town in hopes of seeing his son, had lived at The Regency for a while and often fought, residents told police.

In a recorded phone call played in court, Fabela is heard saying after her death: “I had to put that bitch down; ... tired of her. She's in a better place and I did that to her because she (expletive) played with my heart.”

But defense attorney Ryan Gardner said that wasn't the entire conversation and it didn't tell the whole story. A stab wound Fabela received from a wildly erratic Funk-Pike produced a gash on his arm, and she continued to try to stab him. Evidence of his wound was lost, Gardner added.

“They made love together, they slept together and they fought together,” Gardner told the jury. After the attack, Fabela wrapped her bruised and battered body in a blanket, slept next to her for at least two nights and worried to a witness that she was “cold,” Gardner said.

In February 2019, Fabela, 70 pounds heavier than his 130-pound victim, was found incompetent to stand trial. Fabela went to a state hospital and was later found competent to stand trial. In July, Gardner asked to postpone the trial in order to review video evidence that might help Fabela's case.

Homicide Detective Brian Martin said the conviction came because of “excellent police work, a strong working relationship with the Allen County prosecutor's office and the community coming forward and providing tips and info.”

