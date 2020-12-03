Woman found dead in home where fire burned

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found in a home where there had been a fire.

The Allen County coroner's office Wednesday identified the woman as Rose M. Bridge, 58, of Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne police were called to a home Friday in the 2500 block of Terrace Road for a welfare check and found Bridge unresponsive, the coroner's office said.

An obvious fire had occurred and had extinguished itself. Bridge's cause and manner of death are pending, the coroner said.

Woman, 21, ID'd in deadly crash

A woman who died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday at Coldwater Road and Edenbridge Boulevard was identified Wednesday by the Allen County coroner's office.

Corinne N. Sauer, 21, of Fort Wayne was removed from her vehicle and taken to a hospital, where she died a short time later, the coroner said.

The coroner's office did not provide a ruling in the cause and manner of Sauer's death.

The crash remains under investigation.

Sauer is the 32nd person to die in a vehicle crash in Allen County this year.