Animal cruelty counts filed in death of pug

When Gracie's owner was called in early to work in June, she asked her boyfriend to let the dogs out.

As she rushed out the door June 16, Ashley Poulson thought she heard one of her two dogs yelp. While she drove to work, she got a call from her boyfriend, Pedro Serna, that Gracie was not moving.

Serna, 26, was charged Tuesday with felony cruelty to an animal and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

By the time Poulson arrived home, Gracie, a black brindle pug, was dead. Serna told her he thought the dog died because a tall lamp fell on Gracie the day before, according to court documents.

Poulson called her mother, Kim Coolman, near Indianapolis, who had Gracie picked up and taken to a veterinarian in Marion County. That veterinarian found that Gracie had four broken ribs on the left side, two broken ribs on the right side and that one of the fractured ribs had penetrated her lungs. The collapsed lung caused the dog's death, court documents said.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control picked up the dog's body and took it to the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital, where Dr. Jennifer Stresemann concluded that Gracie had been “struck at least three times with such strength that it bruised and fractured ribs on both the right and left side of the chest.”

Gracie, who weighed about 18 pounds, according to Coolman, died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by non-accidental blunt force trauma, Stresemann said.

After Gracie died, Coolman took custody of Scarlet, Poulson's fawn-colored pug. On June 28, Poulson picked up her dog from her mother.

The next day, around noon, Serna called Poulson at work asking where the dog shampoo was. Then, he texted Poulson to say “Scarlet had bit him on the lip during the bath when he leaned down to kiss her,” court documents said.

Poulson thought that was strange because Scarlet is not an aggressive dog and is accustomed to being bathed. When she returned home about 7:30 p.m., Serna quickly covered Scarlet's cage with a blanket and the couple left for Kroger.

While the couple shopped at Kroger, Coolman called her daughter to say she was coming to Fort Wayne to get Scarlet because she had a bad feeling. Serna got upset and broke up with Poulson as they were shopping.

When they got home, Scarlet initially refused to come out of her crate. Poulson noticed that Scarlet's tongue was hanging out more than normal and had wounds on it, court documents said. Serna told Poulson he'd bitten Scarlet because she bit him.

That evening, Coolman returned to Fort Wayne to check on Scarlet and found she was injured. Coolman called 911 to say she thought Serna was responsible.

Coolman took Scarlet to the specialty hospital where she was advised that Scarlet had a concussion, had a bitten tongue and right eye trauma.

Poulson told investigators that Serna had “an issue with her dogs.” She produced text messages where Serna talked about “how angry he was with the dogs, how he did not like them, how he did not want Poulson to pet or play with them and how he wanted to get shock collars to use on them,” court documents said.

A warrant was issued for Serna's arrest.

