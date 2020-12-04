Man, 23, ID'd in killing at apartments

A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man is the latest homicide victim in Allen County, according to the coroner's office.

Hakeem Omer Cage died Wednesday of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

He is the 43rd homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Police were called about 4 a.m. to the 1000 block of Ridgewood Avenue at The Summit apartment complex and found Cage lying outside an apartment building, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Paramedics took Cage to a hospital where he died, police said.

Cage is the second young man to die of gunshot wounds in less than a week. About 10:15 p.m. Friday, police were called to Muse on Main on West Main Street after Shamon Little, 21, was found dead on the floor inside the club.

The Fort Wayne Police Department's homicide unit is asking anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 260-427-1201.

jduffy@jg.net