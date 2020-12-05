2 charged in separate molesting cases

Two men are facing molestation charges after performing sexual acts with young girls.

When the New Haven detective asked one accused molester if he'd taken off his victim's clothes and pulled down his shorts while they were in the bedroom, he became nonverbal and shook his head no.

He had the same response when the detective asked him if he put anything into her bottom to discipline her.

But after an investigation, Christopher Sargent, 31, of the 300 block of West Creighton Avenue, was charged Tuesday with two counts felony 1 child molesting, one count felony 4 child molesting and another separate count as a repeat sexual offender after being convicted of sexual misconduct in February 2013.

The molestation took place between November 2014 and April 2018, when Sargent was living with the girl's family.

The victim's age is not included. The victim stated that she was scared to tell anyone about the abuse and Sargent told her not to tell anyone.

Sargent was arrested Friday and is being held in lieu of $60,000 at the Allen County Jail, a jail spokesman said. He has a court hearing Tuesday.

In the other case, a 35-year-old Fort Wayne man was accused of performing sex acts on a girl who was 7 years old during some of the abuse. She was also expected to perform sex acts on him, the victim said.

Daniel Hobbs, of the 700 block of Dolphin Drive, was charged in June of three counts of felony 1 child molesting and one count felony 4 child molesting where the victim is under 14.

The victim told interviewers at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children in November 2017 that the abuse occurred while she was in the bathtub. Investigators pinpointed the time of the abuse between January 2016 and September 2017.

The first person the victim told about the abuse was a school friend, she said. Hobbs told her that if she told someone he'd go to jail. It was not clear when an adult was contacted.

A three-day jury trial is scheduled for mid-January.

